WAYNE BURKETT Wayne Ross Burkett was born on Jan. 27th, 1930 to Clyde and Stella Burkett in Bismark, ND. Wayne passed away on Nov. 30, 2020 with his son James at his bedside. Growing up he lived in Dawson, Steele and Hamilton, ND. After his graduation from Hamilton High School in 1948 he joined the US Air Force where he served for 14 years. Wayne was stationed in many places around the world such as Japan, where he met Toshie Sonoda. They were married on Oct. 26, 1954 on USAF Base, then again in a traditional Japanese ceremony on Nov. 2, 1954, then a third time on Nov. 20, 1955 in North Dakota. Their son, James was born when stationed in Japan in 1955; son, Edward was born while stationed in Florida in 1957; and Son David was born in 1960, while stationed in Wayne's favorite location, Guam. Wayne retired from the USAF in 1963. He remained working in the telecommunication department thru 1964 before quitting to try civilian life back in North Dakota. In 1966 he moved the family to California to be closer to his sister, Toshie Fujii. In 1966 he was hired on at GTE where he eventually retired from in 1989. In 1993 he and his wife moved to Chico, where she found many projects for him around the house. When he ran out of projects, his son James found him a job at True Value Hardware store. Out of retirement again, he was a dedicated worker and well-loved by both his employer (Gregory) and his customers until he finally quit working in 2014. Everyone knew Wayne was a perfectionist in whatever he did, whether it was big projects or simple hobbies. He and his wife also loved to travel, had been to nearly all 50 states, and hit all the continents but one. For at least 70 years he was passionate about photography, took photography classes, constructed his own dark room, and purchased a computer for the digital age. This resulted in cupboards, drawers, closets and boxes full of his prints, which he loved sharing by giving tours of his home. Wayne was preceded in death parents Clyde and Stella, and wife Toshie. He leaves behind his sister Beverly; 3 Sons: James (Stephanie), Edward (Gloria), David (Silvia); 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. As well as so many wonderful friends and neighbors whose company and friendship he enjoyed. Wayne will be laid to rest at Glen Oaks Memorial Park with military honors. For more information call Brusie Funeral Home. The family of Wayne wants to say thanks to this wonderful community for your prayers and support.



