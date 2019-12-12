|
WAYNE DEWEY POPPLETON Born June 9, 1947 in Richmond, California to Augustus George Poppleton and Margaret Elaine Poppleton and passed away December 3, 2019 in Chico, California. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his dearly loved wife of 45 years, Carol Poppleton. Until 2002 when he moved to Paradise, Wayne was a resident of San Pablo, Martinez, Hayward and Union City. He worked as a baker for 15 years at Perky Pies. Then became a welder at Design Construction where he worked with his brother, George. Wayne was a member of The Eagles, The Moose Lodge, and the Clampers, Chapter 7-11 always willing to help. He lent a hand at numerous Honey Run Covered Bridge functions. He will be remembered not only for his many kindnesses, but for his expertise at the pool table, winning several tournaments, boating and fishing on Lake Oroville, and playing the slots at nearby casinos. He was famous for his delicious barbequed ribs. Wayne is survived and will be sorely missed by his two children; Patrice J. Poppleton and Kevin W. Poppleton and wife, Carol. His five grandchildren: Jenine and Joseph Vandor, Ethan, Avery and Bailey Poppleton and great-granddaughter: Ella Lloyd. His brothers and sisters: Roy and George Poppleton, Sharon Doran and Darline Monahan. A service for Wayne will be held on December 14th at Faith Lutheran Church in Chico between 2-5pm. To send the family condolences please visit www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 12, 2019