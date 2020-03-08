|
|
WENDY ROBINSON Wendy R. Robinson passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at age 60 in Chico, CA, after a valiant battle against cancer. Wendy was born March 6, 1959 to Ann and Robert Robinson in Mt Shasta, CA and grew up with her parents and her sister Char in Tulelake, CA. She graduated from CSU, Chico where she also earned her teaching credential. Early in her career she taught in Gridley, and later transferred to Hamilton High School, where she went on to teach for 21 years, until her retirement in 2015. In 2008 Wendy married Dr. Pennisue Hignell in Durham, CA. Wendy suddenly inherited a very large family, and embraced the family with the same adventurous spirit with which she faced all of life. She opened her heart and home to Pennisue's three adult children (Elaina Zinko, Joshua Onstot and Justin Onstot) and 8 grandkids (Colton, Elissa, Declan, Zoe, Avery, Callen, Kaela and Chloe). Wendy and Pennisue traveled to Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Bosnia, Slovenia and beyond. Together they embraced their love of music, regularly attending bluegrass festivals and jam sessions. The two shared numerous adventures and supported and comforted each other through the long battle with cancer. A woman who loved knowledge, Wendy challenged not just her students, but also herself to be a lifelong learner. Whether reading widely in all areas of human experience, or taking up a new musical instrument, her insatiable desire to know the unknown, experience life and live fully was an inspiration to all who knew her. A gifted teacher and storyteller, she always found new ways to share her love of learning. Her professional teaching career took her to places like Kinshasa in Africa, as well as Japan, and she continued to teach English and History in the United States at Gridley and at Hamilton High, as well as teaching night classes at Butte College. Not only did she teach English, but she mastered it in her free time by playing scrabble and reading novels. And through her teaching and example she inspired her students to dig deep, discover and use their talents, and become the best versions of themselves. Wendy was a woman that loved a challenge, and decided to build her own house. The house she built stands as a testament to her strong will and determination, and has been a source of many good times for friends and family over the years. Wendy was an outdoors person at heart, and at any time you might find her on horseback or doing maintenance and improvement projects around her property. Night time would find her snuggling up with a glass of wine and watching a TV game show with her spouse Pennisue. She also loved spending time with friends and experimenting with music (especially Bluegrass) on her Banjo and Mandolin. She enjoyed spending time with her sister and cousin working in their herb business. Her adventurous personality even led her to spend part of her life fighting forest fires and competing in the Nationals for Discus throwing. Wendy is survived by her spouse, Dr. Pennisue Hignell; her sister Charlotte (Char) Walters; her parents, Ann and Robert Robinson; and Pennisue's 3 adult children and 8 grandchildren. Her spirit will live on through all who remember her. An informal Celebration of Life open house for Wendy will be held April 4th, at 1:00 PM at Pennisue and Wendy's house in Durham, CA. Share your reflections at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 8, 2020