WILBUR STANLEY Wilbur Leon Stanley was born January 9, 1924 near Orland, in the rural community of Capay to Cora and Leon Stanley. During the Great Depression, he was raised on a farm with three sisters, Phyllis, Mildred, and Lucille. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. He met the love of his life, Barbara, and they married on January 3, 1950. Barbara entered heaven in 2016, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage. The couple attended the Evangelical Free Church in Chico for more than 65 years. Wilbur and Barbara had four daughters; Janet (Keith) Rawlings, Jill (Brad) Warwick, Gwen (Mark) Davis, and Donna (Malcolm) MacLeod. Wilbur enjoyed his 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He died on February 7, 2020 at Enloe Medical Center, and is now with the Savior whom he served for 79 years. A memorial service will be held in his honor on February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Orland Evangelical Free Church. To send condolences to the family go online to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 16, 2020