WILLADENE SHIELDS Willadene Shields, 83, died Sept.13, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her 2 daughters Julie Hughes and Tina Shields, and 2 grandsons, Jae Shields, and Shane Simmons. She grew up in Clipper Mills and graduated from Oroville Hi in 1956. Willie and Jerry owned Jerrys Market for 26 yrs.They have been married for 63 yrs. She was well loved.



