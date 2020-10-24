1/1
William Barrett Edwards
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
WILLIAM BARRETT EDWARDS William Barrett Edwards left this world on October 15, 2020 in Chico, California. Billy was born in Kellogg, Idaho on October 3, 1964 to William Calvin Edwards and Sallie Marie Edwards. Billy was a plasterer for many years, and enjoyed working outdoors. He loved Bar-B-Que and going fishing with his son Tom, who he loved and cherished with his whole being. Tom was his world. Billy was a wonderful Dad, son, brother and friend; he had many best friends and held his friendships dear to his heart. He will be missed beyond comprehension. Billy was called "Bad Ass Billy" by many, a nick name he earned as a youngster. Billy was preceded in death by his brother Tommy Wayne Edwards and his sister Lorrie Lee Edwards. Billy is survived by his son Tom Barrett Edwards, his parents William and Sallie Edwards, Brother Michael and Anjie Edwards, sister Diana (Edwards) Reynolds. William loved his family very much and also leaves a slew of nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly; Andrew, George, Calvin, Amanda, Aimee, Allyson, Chelsey, Savanah and Michaela, as well as great-nephews and nieces. Billy will forever be in our hearts. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
Guest Book

