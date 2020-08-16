WILLIAM BELL William George Bell (86) passed away on August 8, 2020 in Chico, California. William "Bill" was born October 12, 1933 in Oakland CA to William and Ellen Bell. Bill was the eldest of four boys, having been followed by Edward, Jack and James. Bill grew up in and around the Bay Area, attending college at the University of San Francisco. As a young man, Bill was in the military and served our country in the United States Army. Additionally, he was an entrepreneur owning and operating a harvesting business. In his leisure time, he was an active sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and the great outdoors. Bill married Patricia Ann Johns "Pat" in January of 1977 and raised four children: William, Matthew, Kelly and Jacqueline. The early part of their marriage was spent in Central California where Bill and Pat grew their family and planned for future endeavors. Bill and his family moved to Chico, California in 1984 after having purchased Big Al's Drive In, a local iconic restaurant. Bill and Pat owned and operated Big Al's Drive In for 30 years; creating a lasting and memorable experience for their children, extended family, friends, and community members. Bill's focus was providing for his family, giving his children opportunities to succeed, quietly supporting local charities and religious groups, and making time for trips to the family cabin. He did all of that while squeezing in time for hunting, fishing, and numerous projects that supported his love for carpentry. Bill was predeceased by his wife of nearly 40 years, Pat, who passed away in August of 2015. He is survived by: his two brothers Jack and James, his four children William, Matthew, Kelly and Jacqueline, and five grandchildren William, Matthew, Rocendo (RJ), Aaron (AJ) and Ava. Private services to be held are by invitation only. Memorial donations in his name can be directed to Our Divine Savior Church in Chico, California. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
