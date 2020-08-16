1/1
William Bell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM BELL William George Bell (86) passed away on August 8, 2020 in Chico, California. William "Bill" was born October 12, 1933 in Oakland CA to William and Ellen Bell. Bill was the eldest of four boys, having been followed by Edward, Jack and James. Bill grew up in and around the Bay Area, attending college at the University of San Francisco. As a young man, Bill was in the military and served our country in the United States Army. Additionally, he was an entrepreneur owning and operating a harvesting business. In his leisure time, he was an active sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and the great outdoors. Bill married Patricia Ann Johns "Pat" in January of 1977 and raised four children: William, Matthew, Kelly and Jacqueline. The early part of their marriage was spent in Central California where Bill and Pat grew their family and planned for future endeavors. Bill and his family moved to Chico, California in 1984 after having purchased Big Al's Drive In, a local iconic restaurant. Bill and Pat owned and operated Big Al's Drive In for 30 years; creating a lasting and memorable experience for their children, extended family, friends, and community members. Bill's focus was providing for his family, giving his children opportunities to succeed, quietly supporting local charities and religious groups, and making time for trips to the family cabin. He did all of that while squeezing in time for hunting, fishing, and numerous projects that supported his love for carpentry. Bill was predeceased by his wife of nearly 40 years, Pat, who passed away in August of 2015. He is survived by: his two brothers Jack and James, his four children William, Matthew, Kelly and Jacqueline, and five grandchildren William, Matthew, Rocendo (RJ), Aaron (AJ) and Ava. Private services to be held are by invitation only. Memorial donations in his name can be directed to Our Divine Savior Church in Chico, California. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved