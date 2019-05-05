Resources More Obituaries for William Bock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Bock

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers WILLIAM BOCK William John "Bill" Bock departed this life on March 2, 2019 and is now at peace with the Lord. He was born on March 19, 1925 in Farnham, New York to William Jonathan and Ethel Weir Bock, the second born of ten children. Bill was raised on his family's Concord grape farm in Smith Mills, NY where he was instilled with a hard work ethic. He attended schools in Forestville, NY, and graduated from Forestville High School in 1943, receiving a War Service High School Diploma. During his senior year at Forestville High School, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country on the battlefields of Europe during WWII. He served under General George Patton in the 3rd Army, 8th Armored Division, as a 30-Caliber Machine Gunner on a Half-track. Near the end of the war, with Bill as the point man, his unit was assigned to flush out and capture Hitler's SS troops, which they did with great success. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946. After the war, Bill attended 2 years at the University of Buffalo, before meeting the girl of his dreams, Mary Jean Miller. They were married on July 16, 1949 in Leona, NY and moved to Brooklyn Heights, NY, where Bill transferred to the Brooklyn School of Optics. In 1952, he received his license as an Ophthalmic Dispenser and was hired by Bosch & Lomb in Rochester, New York. Bill and Mary had always dreamed of moving to California, and in 1954, with their three daughters, they relocated to the East Bay Area, where Bill managed Jenkel Davidson's Optical Company in Oakland, CA. While living in the Bay Area, their family grew by three sons. In 1966, Bill and his family relocated to Chico, CA where he switched careers and was the owner of Pacific Rents All and B&B Equipment Co. Bill retired in 1987, and in 1989 he and Mary moved to Forest Ranch, CA where they lived for the next 28 years. Bill and Mary returned to Chico, and resided happily at Sycamore Glen for Bill's final two years. Bill's greatest love in life was his wife and his family. His greatest joy was sharing his time with them camping, hiking, traveling, helping them with projects, or enjoying a cup of coffee with them at his and Mary's favorite coffee house, Beatniks. Bill loved playing practical jokes and he had a passion for the great outdoors, woodworking, dogs, and putting together family photo albums. He was a generous, loving man with a strong sense of integrity; a great role model and a true blessing to his family. He was incredibly loved and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary; his children, Linda (Ralph) Neuman, Betsy (Bob) Bowen, Bill (Bida) Bock, Eric (Laura) Bock; his eleven grandchildren; his fifteen great-grandchildren (plus one on the way!); his sisters, Marilyn and Judy; his brothers Bob & Gary; and his many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his son, Edward Bock; his daughter, Karen Ginno; his brothers, James, Bradley, and Warren; and his sisters, Betty and Barbara. A private celebration of life will be held at Glenn Oaks Memorial Park on June 21st at 11:00 a.m. for family and friends. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to the . Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries