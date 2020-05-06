William Cecil Osborn
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM CECIL OSBORN William Cecil Osborn was born on February 28, 1936 in Adrian, Missouri to William and Frances Osborn. William passed away on April 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a precious father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved to listen to music, going out to eat with family and saying hello to his favorite waitresses. William is survived by his brother, Ronnie Osborn of Reed Springs, Missouri, his son Greg Osborn and two daughters Kim Newton and Sally Clark all of Oroville, CA; along with 14 grandchildren, 37 great and 6 great-great grandchildren and lots of friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol and his son Ricky Osborn. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 10:00AM at Mooretown Cemetery in Feather Falls, CA. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of No CA, Chico Branch.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Northern California - Chico
1353 East 8th Street
Chico, CA 95928
5303457200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved