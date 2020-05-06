WILLIAM CECIL OSBORN William Cecil Osborn was born on February 28, 1936 in Adrian, Missouri to William and Frances Osborn. William passed away on April 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a precious father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved to listen to music, going out to eat with family and saying hello to his favorite waitresses. William is survived by his brother, Ronnie Osborn of Reed Springs, Missouri, his son Greg Osborn and two daughters Kim Newton and Sally Clark all of Oroville, CA; along with 14 grandchildren, 37 great and 6 great-great grandchildren and lots of friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol and his son Ricky Osborn. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 10:00AM at Mooretown Cemetery in Feather Falls, CA. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of No CA, Chico Branch.



