WILLIAM D. KORTE William (Bill) Korte passed away peacefully at Enloe Hospital on March 24, 2020, as a result of pneumonia and Influenza A, at age 82. He was born in Chicago in October 1937, the youngest of three children. Curious, independent and industrious, Bill loved learning at school as well as by visiting museums. And he was always tall for his age, which led to a lifelong love of playing basketball. After graduating from Steinmetz High School, he received a newspaper delivery boys' scholarship from the Chicago Tribune to attend Northwestern University. Later, by working at other campus jobs, he was able to finance his own education. He graduated in 1960 with a degree in mathematics. Expanding his interest in chemistry led him to graduate studies at the University of Michigan, and Penn State, where he met his future wife, Margaret Wong. Culminating his research work in organometallic silicon chemistry, he received his Ph.D. from UC Davis in 1966. Wanting to share his love and knowledge of chemistry with young people, Bill joined the faculty at Chico State, where he taught Organic Chemistry till his retirement in 2001. While Bill enjoyed teaching and interacting with young people, he also maintained his interest in research. Immediately after 9/11, for four years, Bill conducted research on counter measures to chemical weapons exposure for the U.S Army using his expertise in toxicology. He was proud to be able to use his scientific knowledge to serve our country. In addition to scientific endeavors and playing basketball, Bill loved riding his bicycle, singing in the church choir and the University Chorus, as well as listening to classical music and attending operas. Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 56 years, two daughters, Jennifer (Chris) and Alison (Philip), one son Chris (Joanie), as well as six grandchildren. No service is planned at this time. You can share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com
Memorial gifts can be donated for: 1. A need-based chemistry student scholarship at Chico State in William's memory. Checks should be made out to CHICO STATE UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION, with a designation of Korte Scholarship in Chemistry, or 2. The Endowment Fund of Faith Lutheran Church.