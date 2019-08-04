|
WILLIAM ELDRED CROCKER William Crocker, 91, went to be with Jesus on July 31, 2019. Born in Flowing Well, Saskatchewan, he spent time mining in the Yukon before moving to Southern California in 1953. There he went to college and began his career in education. After retiring as an elementary school administrator in San Jose, he moved to Ord Bend in 1986 where he spent twenty happy years farming almonds. Many people - coworkers, family, friends, and quilters, were invited to "the ranch." They shared his cooking, his storytelling and his love for Jesus. He was a kind, generous, loving man with a quick wit and a twinkle in his eye. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Grace, their three children, Bonnie (Chico); Laurie (Steve) Simmons, Shingle Springs; Peter (Shelley), Willows and 7 grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa (Jim) Strom, Medford, Oregon. Private family services will be held on August 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Butte Home Health and Hospice.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 4, 2019