WILLIAM "BILL" ENZ 1936 - 2019 April 24, 2019 marks the passing of William "Bill" Ervin Lee Enz, age 82. He was born, June 9, 1936 in Pasadena, California to Ervin William Enz and Mildred Madeline Enz. A 1954 Menlo High School graduate, he also studied at San Bernardino Valley College. He served in the Naval Reserve from 1957 to 1959 and married Barbara Wahl in 1959 in Beaumont, California. The couple had 2 children, Marie Madeline, born in 1960 and James Phillip, born in 1962. The family moved to Hemet, California in 1967 where he continued a career with Southern California Edison from which he retired in 1991 after 35 years of service. Hot rods and car clubs kept him busy - in the 1950s, it was Krankers Berdoo and in the 1970s, they belonged to the Butterfield Country Corvette Club. His love of animals knew no bounds; from his movie star horse, "Sweetheart" to his various wildlife rescues, his heart and home were always open. Family time included dirt biking, camping, waterskiing, square dancing, and many family vacations. As a dedicated, lifelong athlete he participated in and coached baseball, football, basketball, and volleyball with emphasis on sportsmanship, teamwork, skill, and fair play. He also coached Special Olympics Track & Field, Volleyball, and Basketball for many years. In 1997 he relocated to Magalia, California and in 2001 married Debra Scroggins. Bill and Debra explored Alaska and Hawaii together and enjoyed a 50th high school reunion with friends and spouses from Menlo Senior High School a boarding school in Atherton California. With this reunion came several years of lively trips with friends sharing wonderful times together and many memories were made. Bill was always available to help others volunteering his time at the local library and working with the Butte County Sheriff's Department S.T.A.R.S. program. He stayed active and enjoyed playing softball until the age of 78 but still attended games to cheer on the teams. His mother, father, sister, and beloved companions Sophie, Tasha, and Coco preceded him in passing. Bill leaves behind his two adult children Marie and Phillip, six grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way, three adult stepchildren Happiness, Ettie and Michael, and four step-grandchildren. Free from earthly bonds we will catch up to Bill on a diamond at 3rd base ready to "play ball". His incredible strength, quick humor, and endless compassion will be missed in our world. Love forever, the Enz & Scroggins family Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 29, 2019