WILLIAM H BURG Quite, kind, crafty, char-itable, friendly and a humble gem, Dad was one to turn to when looking for hidden history in and around Oroville. Born William H Burg, Jan. 24, 1928 in Michigan to Abrose and Blanche Avery Burg, raised by his mother and stepfather Joe Imm, Dad preferred to simply be called Bill. When he was 18, dad joined the U.S. Army, re-enlisting to the U.S. Air Force 3 years later and as he would say, that is when the adventure began. Dad traveled the world in his service days in the field of electr-onics, learning electronics "from the ground up." While he was stationed at Castle Field in Merced, CA., he met his future wife in Madera, CA. Bill married Jean Lahr while still in the Air Force, they settled and raised their family of 4 children in Madera. After dad was discharged from the military he continued to work at Castle Field in a civilian capacity, in his chosen field of electr-onics. In 1969 Dad moved the family to Oroville, as he started working for the State of Calif. He worked out of the fores-tery office on Nelson Ave but traveled the state. He loved working on radios for various state agencies, especially the towers on Bloomer Mtn and Mt. St. John, it was a real treat for him to get to climb the towers. Traveling the north state for work discovering many historical sites is how he became interested in the history of the area. After 25 years with the state dad retired and really started working, becoming more active with the local historical society in Butte County. He worked many hours at the Bolt Tool Museum, helping put the displays together before it opened and as a docent on Sundays. He could tell you about almost every tool in the museum, its function and time of manufac-ture. He also worked as a volunteer at the county recorder office, transfer-ring information from old books to computer, making it easier to look up old records online. Dad volunteered as much in retirement as he work-ed in his younger years to support his family. Dad's motto in life was to be patient, don't be in a hurry and don't get frustrated about things you can't change. Bill passed peacefully April 7, 2019, the last of his 7 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 67 yrs. Jean and his 4 children, Beverly (Vernon deceased) Madewell, Bill (Lori), John (Linda), Steve (Perrin), 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Services by Scheer Memorial Chapel, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 with military burial at 2:00 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Oroville, Calif. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary