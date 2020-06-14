DR. WILLIAM HENRY BUNSTOCK Dr. William H. Bunstock, longtime Oroville surgeon, passed away at age 90 on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Chico, California. He was born on October 20, 1929, at the time of the Wall Street Crash of 1929, in the farming and railroad town of McCook, Nebraska, as the youngest of the seven children of Clarence and Lillie (Glahn) Bunstock. The son of a Burlington Railroad Brakeman who also farmed, "Billy" spent early mornings gathering eggs, milking cows and doing other farms chores. As a result of serious injuries from a vehicle accident at age 14, he spent most of his high school years in and out of medical facilities. One of his treating doctors, Dr. Earl Leininger, encouraged Bill to become a medical doctor. Bill graduated from McCook Senior High School in 1947, then from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1954, followed by a one-year internship and a 4-year surgical residency there. Then, as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Bunstock was then stationed at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento from 1959 to 1963 as the Chief of Surgery. In 1963 Dr. Bunstock and his wife of 39 years, Lucy (Gollehon) Bunstock, moved their three small children to Oroville, California to start his private practice, first with Dr. Nick Parapid and later with fellow surgeon and best friend Dr. John Floyd. During that time Dr. Bunstock served as president of the Butte Glen Medical society and on the board of Oroville Hospital. After a long successful surgical career, Dr. Bunstock retired at age 60 in 1989, later moving to Chico to reside with his current wife of 28 years, Ursula (Karow) Bunstock. Dr. Bunstock traveled throughout the world but his passion was playing golf as a member of the Table Mountain Golf Course and Butte Creek Country Club. Over two years in the 1960's, Bill and Dr. Parapid built and then launched the first house boat on Lake Oroville. Dr. Bunstock was known for modesty and integrity, his sense of humor, his love of classical music and for reading, and for his whistling ability. He was a founding member of the Jack Daniels Investment club of Oroville. Dr. Bunstock was the longest living known member of the Bunstock family, and was head of five generations of Bunstocks, upon the birth of his great-great-grandson Andrew in 2018. Dr. Bunstock is survived by his loving wife Ursula, by his three adult children, Susan Bunstock Nicholson, Stan Bunstock and Stuart Bunstock, by his step daughters Ilona Karow and Renee Pace, by his seven grandchildren (Chase and Shane and Natasha Nicholson, Sean and Sergio Bunstock, Alana and Quinn Bunstock de Hinojosa), by his two great-grandchildren (Kyle and William Bunstock), by his great-great-grandson Andrew Bunstock, and by many members of the extended Bunstock family in Nebraska and beyond. Final arrangements are under the direction of the Brusie Funeral home and his final resting place will be at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts to your favorite charity in William Bunstock's name would be much appreciated. To send condolences to the family please visit www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 14, 2020.