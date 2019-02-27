Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
William Henry (Bill) Hudgens


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM HENRY HUDGENS (BILL) Passed away on Feb. 9th in Chico, CA, due to complications from health issues. Bill was born on 4/15/64 in Oroville, CA, moved to Chico soon after and attended local schools while graduating from Pleasant Valley High in "1982" where he lettered in football & wrestling. Bill was an avid hunter & fisherman throughout his years and had a great respect for the outdoors. In later years a relocation to Spokane, WA led to seasonal fishing on Alaskan crab boats. Bill was preceded in death by his father William Hudgens II and mother Imogene Hudgens as well as his beloved sisters Cheryl Barton, Carla Vittitoe. Bill is survived by his daughter Kayla Hudgens and grandkids Aaron Kirkpatrick and Hope Hudgens as well as his nephews Brian Vittitoe and Darin Gaston. Bill will be greatly missed. Services to be announced. Condolences sent to Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 27, 2019
