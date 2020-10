WILLIAM HOLT William Clark Holt was born in Palo Alto on January 7th, 1965. He was a kind soul that passed away on September 29th, 2020, in Madera, California. He is survived by his brothers, sister, and three daughters: Doug Holt, Dan Holt, Beth Boren, Brittney Bartolini, Olivia Carrion, and Aubrey Holt. Services will be held at Bethel Southern Baptist Church in Madera, California on Friday, October 9th, at 10:00 am.



