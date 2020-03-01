|
|
WILLIAM JOHNSTON Bill Johnston passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2020. He was 72 years old. He was born in San Fernando, California on November 6, 1947. In 1966, after graduating from high school in Rawlins, Wyoming, he joined the US Army and served in Vietnam. He was proud of his military service and proud to be a veteran. After being discharged from the Army, his entire career was devoted to the food service industry. Bill managed a group of Burger King franchises in Southern California and, after moving to Chico, he worked at the Butte County jail and ended his career with the CSUC Associated Students as the Manager of Dining Services at Whitney Hall. He was a member of the Elks and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Bill served in many capacities at Chico Eagles Aerie 218 which included Aerie President, Trustee and President of the Board of Trustees and was serving in that capacity at the time of his passing. He also took great pride in organizing the annual Eagles Veterans Dinner. He was a sports fan and an avid San Francisco 49er fan. In addition to his activities at the Eagles and spending time with his many friends, he loved traveling with his wife Jo Ann Ross. Bill is survived by his wife Jo Ann; three daughters Cherrell Johnston, Heather German, Teresa McGuire; stepdaughter Shannon McConnell Absher; and 11 grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Chico Eagles, 1940 Mulberry St. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to www.NBCFH.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to: support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 1, 2020