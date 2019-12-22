|
WILLIAM JOSEPH KURDZIEL Bill Kurdziel passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 12, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1933, to Mary and Peter Kurdziel in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Penn State with a BS in Accounting and later from Chico State with an MBA. A ROTC cadet at Penn State, Bill then served as a Navigator in the U. S. Air Force. Separated from active duty in Sacramento, California, Bill there met his future wife, Kay Stebbins, whom he was married to for the past 55 years. He served in various Controllership positions for Aerojet-General Corporation and Evans Products Company, and finally for 14 years as a Lecturer in the College of Business at Chico State. With his wife, Kay, he owned and operated a Command Performance salon and later the Kumon Math Center in Chico. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, a hospice volunteer with Enloe Hospital, and a frequent donor at Blood Source. Bill was predeceased by his parents and brother, Chester. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Diane Lazos and her sons, Nicholas ("Nick", his wife Carly and his great grandson, Levi) and Andrew ("Andy"); and in Florida by son, Ken Kurdziel, his wife Rebekah, and their children Olivia and Elliott. A private family Mass and internment at Durham Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Notre Dame School, 416 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA 95928.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 22, 2019