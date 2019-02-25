WILLIAM OLIVAREZ William (Willie) Olivarez, 84, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Willie was a resident of Roseleaf Senior Living and Memory Care in Oroville, California, and had lived there for over 10 years. Willie was born in Colusa County on April 18, 1934 to Leopoldo and Lucy Olivarez. Willie and his parents later went on to live in the Hamilton City area of Glenn County. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamilton City along with his parents for many years. Willie loved his horse Scout, but mostly he rode the range on his three wheel motorcycle. He will be missed by his whole family and his Van Syckle Tract neighborhood, as well as his many nephews and nieces that were among his favorite people. Willie is survived by his brother Paul of Downey, CA, brother Jess of Concord, sister Margaret Kaiser of Chico and brother Raymond of Hawaii. He was preceded in death by brother Mike of Stockton, brother Benjamin of Orland and both of his parents. Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary of Orland, CA are arranging interment at the Orland Catholic Cemetery. Private family services will be observed at a future date. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary