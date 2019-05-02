WILLIAM RAY FORD William "Bill" Ray Ford passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on March 9, 1932 to Earl and Naomi Ford in Champaign, Illinois. When he was a toddler his parents and their seven children moved to Chico, California. He attended Central Elementary School in Chico and graduated in 1950 from Durham High School where he met his lifelong sweetheart Marjorie Bethard. They were married in 1952, Shortly after the birth of their first daughter, Charlene, he was drafted into the army (Corps of Engineers) and was stationed in Japan for 11 months during the Korean War. After returning home he and Marjorie had two more daughters, Carolyn and Sharon. Bill worked for Diamond Match in Chico as a millworker until the lumber mill opened in the Diamond International plant in Red Bluff. The family moved to Los Molinos where they lived for 14 years and then to Red Bluff where they lived and retired, until 2013 when they moved back to Chico. Bill was always a handy man with tools and was especially gifted in woodworking, using his talents to repair and maintain the family home, build bird houses and jewelry boxes, yard furniture and decorations. He became quite skilled in the art of intarsia. In addition to his job at the lumber mill, he had a variety of side businesses, including ice delivery at Orland's Union Ice Co. as a teenager, repaired radios and televisions in Los Molinos, and tool sharpening in Red Bluff. He volunteered with 4-H in Tehama County and the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Bill is survived by Marjorie, his wife of 66 years; his daughters Charlene Hollyman (David), Carolyn Brossoit (Paul), Sharon Osborn; Seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the loving care that Bill received at Country Village as well as from Butte Home and Health Hospice. A memorial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 108 W. 1st St in Chico. To share your thoughts and condolences please visit NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary