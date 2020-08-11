WILLIAM S. COLLINS William S. "Bill" Collins passed away on August 5, 2020 shortly after he celebrated his 91st birthday. He was born in Woodland to George and Hazel Collins on July 21, 1929. Bill was the third of four brothers, George, Richard, and John. He grew up in Colusa, California, and graduated from Colusa High in 1947, where he is still well-known for his athletic prowess on the football field. He attended Santa Clara College on a football scholarship and later U.C. Davis, where he studied Agriculture. Sgt. Collins was a veteran of the Korean War. When he returned from the Army, he worked for several local companies before working for Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District as a Purchasing Agent and Assessor-Collector-Treasurer. In 1975, he began farming with his father-in-law, Robert Thun and was a lifelong farming advocate. Later in life, he took up the sport of powerlifting with his son, Michael and his grandson, Matthew. In 2014, he set World Records for both Bench Press and Deadlift in the Men's 85-89 category. Bill was active in the Willows Elks Club and an early member of the Glenn County Search and Rescue Aqua Squad. Bill made many friends and will always be remembered as an exceptional storyteller. He loved to dive, fish and ride horseback. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia A. Collins, his daughter Dana (Tom) Forster of Mill Creek, Oklahoma, his son, Michael (Patty) Collins of Willows, California, and his grandchildren, Jared Geary, Kylie Forster, S. Augustus Forster, Kelsey (Rafael) Kyllonen, Matthew Collins, and Melissa (Edward) Ordaz. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, and his first wife, Eunice Stafford. Inurnment will be at the Willows Cemetery. No memorial services are planned at this time.



