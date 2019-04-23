WILLIAM SANDS William "Bill" Sands was born in 1943 in Dothan, Alabama and passed away suddenly on April 6, 2019 in Chico, California. His father was in the service, so Bill honed his social skills during multiple transfers to various Air Force bases. He learned to fit in by making people laugh; was known to his friends for his wit and exuberant personality. He wrote many humorous essays that he shared with former classmates at Lompoc High School, with whom he kept up lifelong friendships. He also enjoyed his college life, earning Bachelor and Masters degrees from Cal Poly, Florida State and San Diego State, along with more lasting friendships. In 1983, he became a kidney donor to his sister Becky, giving her 23 more years. He loved to travel and engage with new people. He served as a tour guide for many of his extended family, including them in trips to places they would not otherwise have visited. Bill worked as a City Planner for Oroville, CA, and was an instructor for both Butte College and Chico State. After retiring from his last job with the U.S. Postal Service, his "bucket list" trips included ventures to the Cook Islands, Cuba, Guatemala and Alaska. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cathy, and son, Jason; sister and brother-in-law Susan and Pat Strelecki; nephew Scott Strelecki, and numerous extended family members. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary