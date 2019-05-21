WILLIAM (BILL) SHERWOOD HICKS February 20, 1943 to May 3, 2019 Bill passed away surrounded by family on May 3, 2019 at the Hospice Home in Raleigh, North Carolina after a short stay. Bill was born in Willows, California on Feb 20, 1943 to Ben and Sybil Hicks. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 48 years, his son Joshua and his wife Jorgi, four grandchildren, Dahya, Sirhian, Lee, and Will, and son Courtney of Kingston, Ohio. He is also survived by his brothers Gary and Bob of Chico and his sister Mary Lou Lenahan of Maxwell. Bill attended school in Willows, graduating from Willows high school in 1960. He also attended Chico State prior to beginning a long career in the grocery business starting with Wentz Markets in Chico, CA and eventually managed all Wentz stores. The stores were then acquired by Holiday Market and Bill went to work from them as the manager of the Willows Store and also served as a supervisor. He was able to start his own grocery business, Bill's Quality Foods, with locations in Gridley, Cottonwood, and Willows which were eventually acquired by Holiday Markets. After the acquisition, he worked for Oroweat until he retired, and moved to his new home in Magalia/Paradise in 2005. He raised his two boys in Willows where they attended local schools and was active in their lives. He enjoyed gardening, golf, and family. Upon moving to the Magalia/Paradise area, he continued to entertain family and friends before his health began to decline. He then moved to Apex, NC in 2016 to be close to his family and grandchildren where he enjoyed his family during his final years. There will be no public services for Bill, but if you want to pay tribute to his memory please contribute to Transitions Life Care (Hospice) in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on the hospice, please visit https://transitionslifecare.org/ Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary