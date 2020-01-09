|
WILLIE GRAVES Willie Jean Graves passed away peacefully at her home in Chico, California, on January 5, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born on August 27, 1928, to Bona and Mary Jeffries in the small town of Westwood, California. In 1941 her family moved to Chico where Willie Jean attended local schools and graduated from Chico High School in 1947. On May 3, 1948, she married Bill Graves who preceded her in death in January 1982. For many years she was active in bowling and was inducted into the Chico Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She also was President of the Orchard Lanes Jr. Bowling Association for 7 years and in that capacity she taught many children the skills of bowling and led them to tournaments all over the state of California. She also enjoyed ceramics and was a member of House of Hobbies for many years. She was employed at Moore's Award Center for 20 years where she was an engraver. Her golden years were spent enjoying gardening, reading, working out at her favorite gym, assembling puzzles and playing cards with her many friends at Sycamore Glen Senior Community. She also took great joy in spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Bill, Willie Jean was preceded in death by her sisters Janet Phillips (January 1996) and Virginia McMahen (December 2016). She leaves behind her son Kevin Graves and his wife Fay of Lincoln, California, her son Kurt Graves and his wife Kathi of Charlotte, North Carolina, her daughter Kathryn Skaggs and her husband Tim of Chico, California, and four grandchildren Jessica and Joanna Graves and Aaron and Anthony Skaggs. The family would like to express their gratitude to Enloe Hospice caregivers for the compassionate care and assistance they provided during her final days. Graveside services for Willie Jean will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Willie Jean's name to the Enloe Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 9, 2020