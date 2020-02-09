|
WILLIS HORN With great sadness we announce the passing of Willis "Boots" Horn, 82 in Chico after a year long struggle with Cancer. A founding member of Paradise Bobcat Football, he remained an avid fan. He was a racer of hotrods, builder of dams and successfully retired powderman. Born in Alabama, October 20, 1937; he lived on the Ridge from his youth - Nimshew, DeSabla, Magalia. He is survived by daughter Sherry Gonzalez of Paradise/ Chico and her children Chloe, Quinn, Paxden and Nakoah. He was second of six children and leaves behind siblings Lorine Devlin, Mick "Red" Horn (Susan), Ann Miller, Fay Mello (Larry); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by parents and sister Wilson & Liz Horn and Eleran "Linda" Alvarez. Much appreciation and respect go out to staff of Windsor Chico Creek rehabilitation facility and Chico Hospice.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 9, 2020