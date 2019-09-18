|
WILMA E. KOENIG Wilma E. Koenig, age 98, passed away September 11, 2019, at Iris Care Home in Oroville, CA. Wilma was born on April 16, 1921 to Ernest B. and Ketha Titus in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Max Koenig in 1941 and had 4 children. From an early age, she nourished people around her with love, faith and music. She met Max at a Denver City high school football game, both played in the band for opposite teams, Wilma played for East Denver High School and Max played for South Denver High School. They moved to Southern CA in the early 40's. She graduated from Business school and worked for the City of Lynwood. In 1957 the family moved north to Oroville, where she worked for the City of Oroville as clerk and City Administrative secretary. Later, Wilma and Max purchased and operated the Biggs News, in Biggs, CA for Many years. Wilma was the founder of the St. Thomas Prayer group. Before Wilma's health failed she sang and played the guitar for the St. Thomas Catholic church choir for over forty years. After Max's death in 1987, she had a house built and painted it bright yellow. Wilma enjoyed many hours gardening and playing with her English springer spaniel, Sparkle. Wilma is survived by her sons, Larry and Dana. Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter Yvonne, son Wayne, Husband Max and her sister Jean. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Scheer Memorial Chapel, 2410 Foothill Blvd, Oroville, 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a vigil at 6:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1330 Bird Street, Oroville. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations made to the Catholic Ladies Relief Society or the VFW.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 18, 2019