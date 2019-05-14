|
WILMA ELIZABETH LONG Wilma Long passed away on May 6, 2019 in San Jose, Ca. She was born on May 18, 1926 in Nashville, Kansas to Arthur and Grace Ryan. Wilma is survived by 4 sons, Steve Long and wife Diana, Bruce Long and wife Toodie, Wayne Long, Danny Long and wife Judy. Grandchildren Lori Long, Douglas Long, Elizabeth Long, Kelly Long, Christopher Schrader, Tina Dean, Dina Mullen and husband Louie Mullen, Gary Long and husband Michael Mentz, Nicole Ackerman and husband Carl Ackerman, Michelle Tobin and husband Sean Tobin, and Lisa Long. Great Grandchildren Ty Schrader, Reese Schrader, Addison Schrader, Roxanne Thomas, Lawrence Thomas, Natalie Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Thomas Stevens, Jennifer Dean, Stephanie McClintock, James McClintock-Stevens, Emma Ackerman, Steven Ackerman, Justin Tobin and Caitlyn Tobin. Great Great Grandchildren Oliver Dean and Owen Dean. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home and online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 14, 2019