Bidwell Chapel-Brusie Funeral Home
341 West 3rd Street
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-4291
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bidwell Chapel-Brusie Funeral Home
341 West 3rd Street
Chico, CA 95928
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Glen Oaks Memorial Park
Wilma Emberton


1943 - 2020
Wilma Emberton Obituary
WILMA EMBERTON A graveside service will be held for Wilma Jean Emberton on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Wilma passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home. Wilma was born on April 16, 1943 to Leo and Gertrude Goff in Conway, Arkansas. Wilma's formative years included working and playing in her parent's neighborhood grocery market, roller skating every weekend and fishing with a cane pole at her family's lake cabin. Her childhood friends became her adult colleagues. Her younger brother enjoyed her care and protection. Wilma's early adult years included travel throughout the western states. Marriage and motherhood became her passion. Wilma was the devoted mother of four daughters, Janit Sherrill, Donna Weathers, Karen Morrow and Melissa and husband Michael Sadler; one brother, Edwin Goff; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Bidwell Chapel.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 19, 2020
