YVONNE LOUISE BAUER Yvonne Louise "Vonnie" Bauer (Barker), age 78, formerly of Chico, California and Reading, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Yvonne was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania where she met her loving husband of 57 years David Bauer. Together they raised two sons, Kristopher and Jonathan, and enjoyed six grandchildren. About raising her sons, she often said that she "loved every minute of it". Throughout her entire life Yvonne drew from her exceptional artistic abilities to start a successful small business and donate her art skills to many school and club events. Yvonne was also a gifted trumpet player, sitting first chair in the GM high school band, a gift undoubtedly handed down to her by her father known throughout the Reading area as the bandleader of Johnny Barker's Red Coats. Yvonne was an accomplished sailor, often seen fearlessly lashing-down sails on the bow amidst the high winds and heavy seas of San Francisco Bay. Yvonne was a very proud and loving mother and grandmother who was utterly selfless in all that she gave, refusing to ever be placed ahead of others. Those who knew her best remember her uncanny ability to recall the names of Hollywood actors and movie titles, no matter how old or obscure, a talent she passed on to her children and grandchildren. In her golden years Yvonne enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe and Hawaii, and doting on her grandchildren. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, John "Johnny" and Anna Barker, and is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband David Bauer, sons Kristopher and Jonathan, daughters-in-law Joan and Angela, and grandchildren Kelsey(21), Kristopher "KB"(20), Kellen(16), Jacob(15), Kate(15), and Emily(14). The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, caring nurses at the Porter Hospice Residence in Centennial, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to Yvonne's Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To donate, please visit the following website: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6741852&pg=personal&fr_id=39300