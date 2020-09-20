1/1
Yvonne Louise Bauer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YVONNE LOUISE BAUER Yvonne Louise "Vonnie" Bauer (Barker), age 78, formerly of Chico, California and Reading, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Yvonne was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania where she met her loving husband of 57 years David Bauer. Together they raised two sons, Kristopher and Jonathan, and enjoyed six grandchildren. About raising her sons, she often said that she "loved every minute of it". Throughout her entire life Yvonne drew from her exceptional artistic abilities to start a successful small business and donate her art skills to many school and club events. Yvonne was also a gifted trumpet player, sitting first chair in the GM high school band, a gift undoubtedly handed down to her by her father known throughout the Reading area as the bandleader of Johnny Barker's Red Coats. Yvonne was an accomplished sailor, often seen fearlessly lashing-down sails on the bow amidst the high winds and heavy seas of San Francisco Bay. Yvonne was a very proud and loving mother and grandmother who was utterly selfless in all that she gave, refusing to ever be placed ahead of others. Those who knew her best remember her uncanny ability to recall the names of Hollywood actors and movie titles, no matter how old or obscure, a talent she passed on to her children and grandchildren. In her golden years Yvonne enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe and Hawaii, and doting on her grandchildren. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, John "Johnny" and Anna Barker, and is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband David Bauer, sons Kristopher and Jonathan, daughters-in-law Joan and Angela, and grandchildren Kelsey(21), Kristopher "KB"(20), Kellen(16), Jacob(15), Kate(15), and Emily(14). The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, caring nurses at the Porter Hospice Residence in Centennial, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to Yvonne's Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To donate, please visit the following website: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6741852&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved