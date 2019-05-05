YVONNE THORTON Yvonne Doann Thornton, age 83, passed away April 19, 2019 in Chico following a valiant fight with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Yvonne was born October 17, 1935 to Leroy and LaNell Terry in Nebraska. The family moved to Santa Ana, California and then to Gridley, where Yvonne graduated from Gridley High School and then attended Yuba College. While attending Gridley High School Yvonne worked at the Palm Drive-Inn in Gridley and won the Butte County Waitress Popularity contest. Yvonne married Orvis Thornton in 1955 in Gridley. They lived in Altus, Oklahoma for two years while Orvis served in the Air Force. During that time they had their first child, Mark in 1956. In 1957 they moved to Biggs where they owned and operated Thornton's Union 76 and Yvonne worked at the Biggs Post Office as the rural route carrier. They had two more children, Julie and Jill. The family made their home in Biggs until Yvonne retired from the post office after 33 years and they sold their business after 42 years. In 1994 they built their dream home in Oroville where they lived for several years before moving to Chico in 2000 to be closer to their children. Yvonne devoted her life to her family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting and Boy Scout events. Orvis and Yvonne traveled the world and spent many winter months every year on the island of Oahu where their children and grandchildren would often visit them. Yvonne is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Orvis; 3 children, Mark Thornton, Julie Nelson and Jill Emanuel (Kevin); 3 grandchildren, Summer Armstrong (Dennis), and Erin and Jack Emanuel; and 2 great grandchildren, Hunter and Chase Armstrong. Yvonne is also survived by 2 brothers, Leo and Jerry Terry. Yvonne's sister Nancy Kane preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 5 Stratford Way, Chico. In Yvonne's memory, donations may be made to the ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter, 5701 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society, Chico. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary