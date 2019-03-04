Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Delores (Gerken) Traynor. View Sign

On Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 95, Anita Traynor completed the greatest journey of her life and joined her husband, Johnny, in Heaven.

Born Anita Delores Gerken in New York City, she grew up in Flushing, Long Island, N.Y. with her older sister, Henrietta, and her parents, Emma and Albert.

During World War II, she worked for Sperry Gyroscope Company blowing glass bulbs. After the war, she moved with her parents to Homestead, where she met her future husband, John Traynor, while working as a bookkeeper at South Dade Farms. John and Anita were married in 1948 in her sister-in-law, Violet's garden.

Anita earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami in 1957. She passed her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam in 1961 while raising her three young children. At this point Anita began a private practice out of her home.

In 1978, Anita and Johnny moved to Bronson, where she served as the Town Clerk from 1978 to 1982. She was well-known in the Tri-County area-participating in square dancing, a very active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, where she participated in the Lady's Guild and the Angel House, and was involved in events in Bronson such as elections, town hall meetings and the local library. Later, she attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland. She remained active until very recently in the World War II Veterans Club, the Homemaker's Group, her three Bunco Clubs and the Red Hats Society.

Anita is survived by her three children, Merry Jan (Ed) Burkett of Baxley, Ga., John "Happy" (Freida) Traynor of Palatka, and Paul "Lucky" Traynor of Gainesville. She has five grandchildren-David (Sarah), Joseph (Kathy), Helen, Ethan and Chris as well as five great-grandchildren-Emma, Andy, Henry, Cecilia and Evander. Anita also has three nieces, Juliette, Holly and Laurel, all of Massachusetts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, with Fr. Joe McDonnell as celebrant. The family will receive friends prior to the mass beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Following this, Anita will be laid to rest next to Johnny at 2 p.m. in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Glenmary Home Missioners, PO Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246.

