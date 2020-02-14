Barbara Dale Cock, 80, passed away suddenly at Shands Hospital Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
She was born in Clyde, N.C. in 1939, and grew up in Montesano, Wash., where she married her beloved husband John. They moved to Florida and settled in Clearwater in 1957.
She and John owned one of the oldest bail bond companies in Florida, and they retired to Chiefland in 1996 where she loved to garden, cook and watch hummingbirds.
She is survived by her siblings, Jon Hyde, Joan Lofgren and Steve Hyde of Montesano, Wash.; her daughters, Cynthia Cornwell and son-in-law, Richard Cornwell, Judy Stines and son-in-law, Roy Stines; grandchildren, Jessica Cock, Justine Bonnstetter and John Cock and great-grandsons, Jason Bonnstetter and Jesse Cock.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years. John, and her son, Timothy Cock, 59, of Chiefland.
In lieu of a service and flowers, please donate to the American Liver Foundation or the .
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020