Billy "Bill" Hollar
1941 - 2020
Billy (Bill) Hollar went to be with the Lord June 15, 2020.
He was born in Middletown, Ohio Jan. 24, 1941. Bill moved to Chiefland in 1979, where he became well-known in the community. Bill was devoted to his family and loved animals, NASCAR and riding his Harley Davidson.
Bill is survived by two brothers, seven sisters, daughters, Barbie Malkmus of Shelby, N.C., Kathy DiCostanzo and her husband, Robert DiCostanzo of Homosassa; grandson, Matt Malkmus and his wife, Heather Malkmus of Shelby, N.C.; granddaughters, Renae Davis and her husband, Kevin Davis of Chiefland, Melissa Clifford and her husband, Jeremy Clifford of Chiefland and nine great- grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Edna Hollar; loving wife of 47 years, Becky Hollar; grandson, Joshua Malkmus and great-grandson, Corbin Davis.
A memorial service will be held at Joppa Chuch 7530 NW 165th St., Trenton June 20 at 2 p.m. for friends and family.
Any flower arrangements should be addressed to Joppa Church.


Published in Chiefland Citizen from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.
