Billie Jean Perryman Key, age 68 of Monroe, passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born in Ocala, FL on December 8, 1951 to the late James Perryman and Mary Pauline Young Brooks. She was preceded in death by her sister, the late Mary Ellen Hiers; her brother, the late Bobby Perryman; and grandson, the late Brandon Key.
Surviving are, husband, Larry Key; sons and daughters in law, Jamie and Christie Key, Dewayne and Missy Key; daughter and son in law, Amanda Hope and Steve Ashcraft; mother, Mary Pauline Brooks; sisters, Joann Perryman, Jana Jones, and Misty Benton; brothers, Randy Perryman, Jimmy Perryman, Sammy Perryman, Monty Brooks, and Marty Brooks; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; beloved pet, Precious Key.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 19th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Beachy officiating. Interment will follow at the Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com