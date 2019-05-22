Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland 715 West Park Avenue Chiefland , FL 32626 (352)-493-4777 Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley "Brad" Eugene Inglett, 41, of Old Town passed away May 19, 2019 in Gainesville.

He is survived by his son, Grady Eugene Inglett; stepson Sheldon Taylor (Starr) Stewart; stepgrandson, Westin Cal Stewart; ex-wife, Jennifer Joyner; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Michael, Diane (Allen) Harnage, Julie (Ronnie) Inglett, Becky (Justin) Stocco,; brother, Ralph Cox; step-mother, Julia "Judy" Inglett; seven nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, four great-nephews, and special friends, Scott Williams, Timmy Williams, Tony Williams, Mark Swain, Jason Gentry, John Gentry and David Grawcock.

Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland. Memorial Gathering will be one hour prior to the service from 3-4 p.m.. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the home of Grady Inglett with food and gathering for all family and friends. Please bring a covered dish if attending.

