Bradley "Brad" Eugene Inglett, 41, of Old Town passed away May 19, 2019 in Gainesville.
He is survived by his son, Grady Eugene Inglett; stepson Sheldon Taylor (Starr) Stewart; stepgrandson, Westin Cal Stewart; ex-wife, Jennifer Joyner; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Michael, Diane (Allen) Harnage, Julie (Ronnie) Inglett, Becky (Justin) Stocco,; brother, Ralph Cox; step-mother, Julia "Judy" Inglett; seven nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, four great-nephews, and special friends, Scott Williams, Timmy Williams, Tony Williams, Mark Swain, Jason Gentry, John Gentry and David Grawcock.
Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland. Memorial Gathering will be one hour prior to the service from 3-4 p.m.. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the home of Grady Inglett with food and gathering for all family and friends. Please bring a covered dish if attending.
In lieu of fresh flowers the family asks for live plants to plant a garden in his memory. Donations can also be given to Haven Hospice E. T. York Care Center 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606 in memory of Bradley E. Inglett.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 30, 2019