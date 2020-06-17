Calvin Reeves Webb Sr.
Calvin Reeves Webb Sr., 87, of Chiefland, passed away in Gainesville, June 11, 2020.
Calvin was born to the late Willie Mae (Fish) and Russell Webb in Chandler, N.C.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam and succeeded his military career as the Chief of Laboratory from Winter Park Hospital, Winter Park.
He is survived by daughter, Paula A. Tarver of Apopka; son, Larry D. (Pamela) Webb of Chiefland; daughter, Rhonda L. (David) Blossom of Apopka and son, Calvin R. Webb Jr. of St. Augustine. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva; son, Keith; grandson, Ronald S. Brooks Jr.; granddaughter, Tori L. Webb; a brother and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, 1301 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland, Florida 32626 June 20 at 2 p.m. Committal at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Chiefland Citizen from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.
