Carol "Janet" (Hunt) Avery

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol "Janet" (Hunt) Avery.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol "Janet" Hunt Avery, 73, of McAlpin, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Gary Avery; a brother, Michael Hunt, Lakeland; sisters, Betty Moses, Branford, Vivian Pauley, Yawkey, W.Va., Chryal Rhodarmer, Waynesville, N.C. and Donna Hurst of Branford; a granddaughter, Melissa Wommack, of Austin, Texas and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Friday, April 3 in the Pinemount Baptist Church Cemetery in McAlpin with Pastor Charles Sexton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.