Carol "Janet" Hunt Avery, 73, of McAlpin, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Gary Avery; a brother, Michael Hunt, Lakeland; sisters, Betty Moses, Branford, Vivian Pauley, Yawkey, W.Va., Chryal Rhodarmer, Waynesville, N.C. and Donna Hurst of Branford; a granddaughter, Melissa Wommack, of Austin, Texas and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Friday, April 3 in the Pinemount Baptist Church Cemetery in McAlpin with Pastor Charles Sexton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Apr. 9, 2020