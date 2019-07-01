Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Washington Street United Methodist Church 1401 Washington St Columbia , SC View Map Service 2:00 PM Washington Street United Methodist Church 1401 Washington St Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Edward Brown, 85, of Oakland, died June 23, 2019.

He was born in Highsplint, Ky. March 4, 1934 to parents, Oscar and Juanita Brown. Charlie was raised in Harlan County and attended Evarts High School in Evarts, Ky. He continued his education at Eastern Kentucky University and graduated in 1957.

Charlie married his college sweetheart, Freda Smith, in 1956. In 1957, they moved to Florida where he began a 34-year career working for Martin Marietta in the design prototype lab. While raising his family he lived in the Pine Hills area for 27 years, coached youth sports and was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. He was an active member of Powers Drive Baptist Church for over 50 years. After retirement he moved to Oakland and had lived there for the past 20 years.

Charlie loved their weekend getaway home in Fowler's Bluff. He loved boating on the Suwannee River where he entertained family and friends for the past 40 years. Charlie also enjoyed his Thursday morning Men's Bible study group. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #239 and was also a Shriner.

Charlie was a tireless worker and a loyal friend. He was a good son, loved his wife and was a dedicated father. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Grandad." Charlie was everyone's friend and could fix just about anything. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Freda Smith Brown; children, Teresa (Craig) Maloy, Pamela (David) Massengale and Tim Brown; grandchildren Joshua (Kaley) Maloy, Megan (Travis) Guida, Paige and Davis Massengale, Austin and Preston Brown; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Guida and Barrett Maloy.

A service was held at Loomis Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27 with Dr. Gerald Hicks officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the .

