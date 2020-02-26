Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chastity Baxman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chastity Meeks Baxman passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Haven Hospice of Chiefland from breast cancer.

She is survived by four children. Levi Baxman, Hayden Baxman, Madison Rains and Lincoln Lombardo; her mother and stepfather Laurie and Shawn Sullivan of Ellzey; her father, Larry Meeks Sr. of Chiefland; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Kirsty Meeks of Chiefland; sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and David Tindall of Otter Creek; grandmother, Harriett Thompson of Cedar Key; her Aunt Ronda Lombardo of Cedar Key; her Uncle William Wheeler of Cedar Key; special cousins, Chelsy and Daniel Fussell of Chiefland; nieces, Katlyn Kendall, Mina Meeks, Laklyn Meeks and Embre Summers and nephews, Caleb Coffman, Holden Meeks and Cade Meeks.

Services will be announced at a later date. Published in Chiefland Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020

