Clinton Larry Lee, 72, of Bardin went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness.
Larry was born in Lecanto and had been a resident of Bardin for the past 50 years, coming from Otter Creek.
He was a 1966 graduate of Bronson High School. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. His military decorations included Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.
He worked for the Florida Forest Service before and after his military service. In 2008 he retired from Iluka Resources in Green Springs as a shift supervisor after 35 years of service.
Following his retirement he worked for Wackenhut Security at St. Johns River Water Management in Palatka.
Larry attended Providence Baptist Church in Bardin where he volunteered where he was needed from cutting the grass to handing out church bulletins on Sunday mornings.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed taking care of his cows, baling hay, hunting and fishing. He didn't like people who did not keep their word, nor did he like red cows. He was a man of high integrity who did what he told people he would do and was the "unofficial security guard" of his neighborhood.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Clara Lee; two sisters; two brothers; a sister-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Diane Lee of Bardin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Bobbi Jo Lee of Bardin and Dan and Kelly Lee of Palatka; two brothers and sister-in-law, Robert E. "Edward" Lee of Texas and Ronald M. "Mike" and Anita Lee of Interlachen; three sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Kay of Green Cove Springs, Marilyn Haggerman of Chiefland and Arlene and Danny Gill of Alabama; four grandchildren, Cody Lee (Hope), Katie Lee and fiancé, Justin Morgan, Lance Lee, and Tyler Lee; one great-grandchild, Hyatt Morgan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Saturday, Aug. 15 at Palatka Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rudy Howard and Bro. Vance Dampier officiating. The U.S. Army bestowed military honors.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Providence Baptist Church, 141 North Providence Church Road, Palatka, FL 32177. Friends may sign the online register at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka was in charge of arrangements.