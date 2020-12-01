Dalton 'Dale' Marple, 87, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, at Haven Hospice, in Chiefland, Florida. He was a longtime resident, of Morriston, Florida.

Dale was born in Braxton County, West Virginia, and was raised in Wolf Summitt, West Virginia.

He was a US Navy veteran during the Korean War, and was an expert in air conditioning and heating business, for over 45 years.

Mr. Marple was a loving Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. Dad, you were a great man, you'll be greatly missed.

His wife, Rose Marple, preceded him in death.

He is survived by James (Lisa) Marple, Paul (Luly) Marple, and five grandchildren: Samantha, Emily, Ross, David, Ryan, and one great grandchild, Lucio. He is also survived by his brothers: Edwin (Roberta), Lane (Sharon), of West Virginia, and Eldon (Christine), of Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life, will be held in Morriston, at the family home, in January 2020.

Mr. Marple will be interred in March 2021 at Copeland United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wolf Summitt, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made, in his honor, to: Quilts of Valor, Susan Holloway (leader). 352-377-1341.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store