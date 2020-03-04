Daniel Richard "Danny" Elkins

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
AMVETS Post 88
10050 NE SR 24
Archer, FL
Obituary
Daniel (Danny) Richard Elkins Jr. of Bronson and formerly of Trenton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 due to complications from flu and pneumonia.
Danny was a paramedic/firefighter for Gilchrist County EMS for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Elkins and sons, Daniel Elkins III and Josh Elkins; daughter-in-law, Kelsie Elkins and grandson, Chandler Elkins.
Danny told his family he did not want a funeral but to throw him a party instead. To honor his wishes, a Celebration of His Life will be held March 7 at noon at AMVETS Post 88 10050 NE SR 24, Archer, FL 32618. Afterward, a lunch will be served and guests may choose to bring a side dish or dessert. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020
