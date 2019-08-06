David Lamar Crosby, 53, of High Springs, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He was a Gainesville Regional Utilities career employee for more than 19 years.
Survivors include his parents, Jack and Betty Crosby of Gainesville; sister, Karen Spivey of Plant City; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his wife, Ronda; daughter, Shelby; two stepchildren and four step-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Union Baptist Church in Newberry.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Aug. 8, 2019