David Murphy Mowrey, 60, of Trenton, passed away at his home Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
He was born March 8, 1960 to David R. and Linda D. Mowrey in Pompano Beach and had been a resident of Trenton since coming from Ocala over 30 years ago.
David was a self-employed Building Contractor and was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Simpson Mowrey of Trenton; his parents, David and Linda Mowrey; his sons, David Wallace Mowrey and Matthew Turner Mowrey, both of Ocala; his sisters, Michelle (Rich) Hilton of Tennessee and Kristine (Marcus) Hall of Chiefland,; his brothers, Jeff (Tammy) Mowrey of Mayo and Daniel (Jon) Mowrey of Apollo Beach and four grandchildren.
