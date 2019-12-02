Debbie Ann Gulledge

Guest Book
  • "Ms Debbie, your love of the Lord shined through you..."
    - Glenna Saft
  • "Uncle John, John, Tasha & boys our prayers are with you..."
    - Christopher, Wendy & Bowden Holland
  • "I have known Debbie for 15 years, not only did we work..."
    - LaTasha James
  • "Debbie I have only known you through work but your light..."
    - Hazel Lake
  • "So sadden by this news. Ms. Debbie was my go to person when..."
    - RONESHIA MACK
Service Information
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL
32626
(352)-493-4777
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Debbie Ann Gulledge, 54, of Chiefland passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.
Born in Gainesville, Debbie lived her life in Chiefland. She was a member of the Hope Church. Debbie worked as a family service advocate with the Episcopal Child Care Services for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, loved her flowers but especially loved God and spending time with her family.
Debbie is survived by her husband, John Gulledge Sr.; son, John (Tasha) Gullege Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor, Payton and Nolan; brother, Ricky (Betty) Hagerman Sr.; biological mother, Nadine Cothron; uncle, Tommy Allen and several nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Anne Hagerman and grandparents, Eathern and Katie Allen.
Visitation is from 5 -7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Knauff Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland with Pastor Shaun Campbell officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at: knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.