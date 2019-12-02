Debbie Ann Gulledge, 54, of Chiefland passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.
Born in Gainesville, Debbie lived her life in Chiefland. She was a member of the Hope Church. Debbie worked as a family service advocate with the Episcopal Child Care Services for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, loved her flowers but especially loved God and spending time with her family.
Debbie is survived by her husband, John Gulledge Sr.; son, John (Tasha) Gullege Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor, Payton and Nolan; brother, Ricky (Betty) Hagerman Sr.; biological mother, Nadine Cothron; uncle, Tommy Allen and several nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Anne Hagerman and grandparents, Eathern and Katie Allen.
Visitation is from 5 -7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Knauff Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland with Pastor Shaun Campbell officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019