Dennis E Andrews, 83, of Chiefland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at home.

He was born in Day April 6, 1936 to Mabry "MD" (Six) and Mable E. Andrews.

He attended Chiefland High School, Florida Southern and the University of Florida.

While away at college, his father was killed in an accident, which brought him back home to Chiefland to run the family land and logging business.

He later married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Adkins, in 1959 having two sons, Miles (Charlotte) Andrews and Kelby (Shelley) Andrews; and three daughters Jann (Dan) Plonk, Selena (David) Carter and Lea Shae (Eric) Batey; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha (Don) Kay of Ocala and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Roberta and his brother, Andy "A.D."

He was widely known as an environmentalist and wildlife conservationist. He shared his love of the outdoors by teaching the experience of hunting to many friends and family. He was a cultivator of wildlife with his favorite being the Osceola turkey. He was a great man and stellar example to all who had the privilege to meet him.

Visitation will be held Monday April 22 at 10 a.m. immediately followed by the service at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Chiefland. He will be laid to rest at the Levyville Cemetery, Chiefland.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the .

Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.



715 West Park Avenue

Chiefland , FL 32626

(352) 493-4777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Chiefland Citizen on Apr. 25, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.