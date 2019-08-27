Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland 715 West Park Avenue Chiefland , FL 32626 (352)-493-4777 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald James Lindsey, 63, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at home.

He was born July 8, 1956 in Gainesville at Alachua General Hospital. He attended Chiefland High School where he played football and learned his original trade of masonry. He and his business partner, Dale, started their own masonry business, Lindsey Brothers Construction. They laid the foundation for many homes in the tri-county area.

After his masonry career, he became a private contractor, building roads for Georgia Pacific while also serving as Levy County Commissioner from 1994-1998. Don was also an avid supporter of the LARC. He supported their fundraising efforts including participating in the Wild Hog Canoe Race for many years and winning some as well. Once he quit racing, he still continued to support LARC by being the "Voice of the Race" and emceeing the event for many years.

Don is survived by his wife, Terry Lindsey of Chiefland; his daughter, Genny Foshee; his sons, Ronnie and Ray Newmans; sister, Mary Alice Goss; a brother, Wayne Lindsey; many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles and friends galore.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lindon James and Margarite Beckham Lindsey; grandparents, Lindon H. and Effie Lindsey and DeVannie and Willie Mae Beckham; and a sister who died shortly after birth, Linda Louise.

A celebration of Don's life will be held in Chiefland Aug. 31 in Chiefland at the Haven Hospice Community Center. There will be a visitation with family at 1 p.m. and the celebration service will begin at 2 p.m. Cremation rites were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

In lieu of flowers, an account will be set up in Don's widow's name at Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union to help her with current and future expenses.

Condolences and remembrances can be entered on line at





