Doris Waldheim, 89, longtime resident of Chiefland, passed away in Gainesville Friday morning, March 8, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is fondly remembered for her keen intelligence, witty sense of humor and strong independent spirit.

Doris was active in Levy County community and social organizations, and enjoyed many friendships over her three decades in Chiefland. She was an avid reader of poetry, dedicated to self-improvement and lifelong education. She enjoyed gardening and working with her extensive collection of plants. She loved sewing and craft projects, as well as all forms of do-it-yourself home improvement.

She was born Doris Pauline Raney in Indianapolis, Ind. Nov. 18, 1929, to Ruth Calaway and Jackson Ezra "Jack" Raney. Doris was the youngest of five in the Raney household at birth, including sister, Margie B. Raney; brothers, Ogle Lee "Bob" Raney, Eugene M. Raney and stepbrother Ruble G. Baugh. She was later joined in the extended Raney family by younger siblings, Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Raney, Kenneth W. Raney and Sandra G. Raney.

Her childhood and adolescence were shaped by her native Indiana. As a young adult, she moved to New York City where she enjoyed many adventures. In 1952, Doris returned to Indiana and married Martin E. James. When her marriage ended in 1956, she moved to Florida where she met Charles A. Waldheim. Doris and Charles married in 1961 and lived in Orlando until they retired to Chiefland in 1987. She was widowed in 2007, and is survived by daughter, Patsy James Annecston; son Charles A. Waldheim Jr.; daughter-in-law, Siena Scarff and beloved grandchildren, Shawn Annecston, Nathan Smith, and Cale Clara Waldheim.

A remembrance reception for family and friends is planned for the spring in Chiefland.

