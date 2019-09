Dorothy I. (Slater) Foutz of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.Born at Cadiz, Ohio Aug. 27, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Dewey and Wilda Slater. On June 4, 1943, she married John W. Foutz.A winter visitor at Oak Grove Village for 16 years, she moved to Oak Grove Village permanently in 1993.She was a 1943 graduate of Dennison High School and a former employee of Garver Brothers, Strasburg, Ohio and Sunny Slope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio.Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chiefland and AARP (Greater Chiefland) #1840, Fanning Springs Moose, American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Bowerston, Ohio, and World War II Spouse Veteran and "Proud of It".Surviving is one son Alan L. Foutz of Canton, Ohio; several beloved nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; one infant son; father, Dewey Slater; mother, Wilda Slater; brother, Blaine D. Slater of New Philadelphia, Ohio; and sister, Louise Willenborg of Huber Heights, Ohio.Cremation has taken place by the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland. Burial and graveside services will be in Ohio at a later date.