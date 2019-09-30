Dorothy I. (Slater) Foutz of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Born at Cadiz, Ohio Aug. 27, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Dewey and Wilda Slater. On June 4, 1943, she married John W. Foutz.
A winter visitor at Oak Grove Village for 16 years, she moved to Oak Grove Village permanently in 1993.
She was a 1943 graduate of Dennison High School and a former employee of Garver Brothers, Strasburg, Ohio and Sunny Slope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio.
Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chiefland and AARP (Greater Chiefland) #1840, Fanning Springs Moose, American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Bowerston, Ohio, and World War II Spouse Veteran and "Proud of It".
Surviving is one son Alan L. Foutz of Canton, Ohio; several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; one infant son; father, Dewey Slater; mother, Wilda Slater; brother, Blaine D. Slater of New Philadelphia, Ohio; and sister, Louise Willenborg of Huber Heights, Ohio.
Cremation has taken place by the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland. Burial and graveside services will be in Ohio at a later date.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019