Douglas "Wayne" Wright, 81, longtime resident of Newberry, passed away following a brief illness Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the E. T. York Hospice Care Center, Gainesville.

Wayne was born Sept.11, 1937 in a little shack by the railroad track north of Newberry to Willis and Joanna Wright and had lived most of his life in Newberry. He graduated from Newberry High School, Class of 1955.

Wayne worked with Gainesville Fire Rescue for 20 years as a firefighter, driver-operator and retired in 1985 as a lieutenant and was a charter member of the Gainesville Local 2157 Firefighter's Union.

He was a contractor known for his great attention to detail and designed and built numerous custom homes, employing many of his firefighter brothers during their days off from the fire house.

Prior to becoming a firefighter, he also worked for the Florida Forest Service for nine years. Over the years before becoming a firefighter and home builder, he worked many jobs to provide for his family, including farmer, surveyor, running a gum ball route and shoe salesman. Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then the Army Reserves in the late 50s and early to mid 60s.

Wayne was fun loving and had a love of life, always had a great "papa" smile, loved to play and tell jokes, had a quick, sharp wit, was very analytical and had an amazing memory until the end. He had a passion for cooking and loved sharing with others. He was an avid hunter and fisherman from an early age until his passing and instilled in his children his love for hunting and fishing, nature, and the outdoors. His greatest gift was the time and love he always gave to his family and friends and his loss will be felt by many.

Wayne was preceded in death by Carol Hunt Wright, and he was looking forward to being reunited with the love of his life and wife of 61 years. He was also preceded by his parents, Willis and Joanna Wright, and three brothers, W.L. Wright, Devon Wright and Gene Wright. His family is comforted that all are now rejoicing in heaven.

He is survived by four children, Debbie (Tommy) Boyd, Wendell (Debbie) Wright and Steve (Beth) Wright, of Newberry and Valerie (Albert) Elmore, of Rule, Texas; a sister, Marie Smith of Newberry; a sister-in-law, Peggy Lee of Trenton; five grandchildren, Shauna Jones, Melissa Mullins, Brandon Gregg, Trista Morales, and Daniel Elmore; nine great-grandchildren, John, Vanessa, Trevor, Hailey, Maria, Avigail, Jayden, Colton and Aurora; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service and celebration of life was held Monday, June 24 at Bronson Road Church, 13830 NE 80th Ave, Newberry, with Pastor Andy Cook presiding.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the , 3324 West University Avenue, #128, Gainesville, FL 32607 or the , 8384 Baymeadows Road Ste. 10, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Please visit Douglas "Wayne" Wright's memorial page at:

